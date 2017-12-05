Iain Duncan Smith Thinks 'This Irish Stuff' Is Overblown In Warning To EU To 'Back Off'

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith has claimed the dispute over the Irish border that has halted Brexit talks has been cooked-up for political gain as he signalled the UK could walk away from talks with the EU. The ex-Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told the BBC that “this Irish stuff was not at this state some months ago” as he suggested Brussels needed to “back off” or the UK will “get on with other arrangements which are not going to be beneficial to you” - effectively a ‘hard’ Brexit with no fresh UK-EU trade deal. The former Cabinet minister was speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg as the Brexit ‘divorce’ deal continued to falter.

BBC Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is propping up the Tories in Westminster, has refused to back a proposal for regulatory ‘alignment’ between southern Ireland, which is to remain in the EU, and Northern Ireland, which is to leave the bloc with the rest of the UK. With no resolution yet to ease Ireland’s fears of the return of a ‘hard’ border, it means the Republic can effectively veto the ‘divorce’ package - which needs to be agreed before moving on to trade talks. In the BBC interview, Duncan Smith, a champion of Brexit, suggested the politicians in the south have “suddenly laid this on”. He said: “You know this Irish stuff was not at this state some months ago, now it’s suddenly become an issue because the Irish - for political reasons internally, presidential elections, disputes between two elements of the same party - they suddenly laid this on. “And the EU, instead of saying to them, pull back for a second, let’s deal with this when we get to the trade arrangements, which would be logical sense, has actually backed them in this process.”

Iain Duncan Smith again says the Irish are playing hardball on Brexit "for political reasons internally, presidential elections". Which pretty much sums up how much he knows about Irish politics. — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) December 5, 2017

Iain Duncan Smith to BBC: "You know this Irish stuff was not at this state some months ago." Irish politicians warned repeatedly of border problem ("Irish stuff") during Brexit referendum - you just weren't listening. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) December 5, 2017

Fears over the Irish border had been raised during the referendum campaign, but were largely drowned out. Ex-Prime Minster Sir John Major, one of Duncan Smith’s predecessors as Tory leader, had warned repeatedly before the vote that Brexit could mean border control is introduced between Northern Ireland and the Republic. He also suggested the UK should walk away from the Brexit negotiations if the EU does not change its position.

'Brussels needs to back off or the UK will move on' - Iain Duncan Smith suggests to @bbclaurak that the UK should walk away from Brexit talks if the EU doesn't change its position. pic.twitter.com/awmnS3zsd5 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 5, 2017