Former cricketer Sir Ian Botham courted controversy during a live radio interview on Monday where he discussed his plans to tackle people going hungry by donating birds from his shooting estates.

The former England captain was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live about his scheme to give 10,000 pheasants and partridges to the County Food Trust where the birds will be turned into casseroles and curries and distributed through charities.

But ‘Beefy’ started to get riled when presenter Rachel Burden raised the issue of shooting birds for sport, and suggested that’s why some people had concerns with his plans.

Here’s a taste of the encounter ...