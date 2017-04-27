Scientists Discover Icy Planet Dubbed 'Earth's Frozen Twin'

Scientists have discovered an icy planet with the same mass as Earth, orbiting its star at the same distance that we orbit the sun.

Dubbed ‘Earth’s frozen twin’, OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb is unlikely, however, to host life, as it’s significantly colder than our home.

It orbits a star that is so small, astronomers say it may not even count as a star. Rather, it’s suspected to be a brown dwarf.

Despite the fact the planet isn’t habitable, it’s a valuable discovery as astronomers seek to better understand planetary systems beyond our own.