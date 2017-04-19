A Gigantic Iceberg Has Turned Up Off The Coast Of Canada

A gigantic iceberg that turned up off the coast of Canada has attracted hundreds of tourists eager to capture the perfect photo.

The mass of ice arrived in Newfoundland’s “iceberg alley” just in time for Easter, after drifting down from the Arctic.

Greg Locke / Reuters

Icebergs are a common sight in the region at this time of year due to the warming of Arctic waters, but they are rarely this large.

Adrian Kavanagh, the mayor of Ferryland – a nearby town – told the Canadian Press it was the biggest he’d ever seen in the area.

“It’s a huge iceberg and it’s in so close that people can get a good photograph of it,” Kavanagh added.

Greg Locke / Reuters

Close

The berg is believed to have grounded and is likely to stick around for some time, which is good news for local tour operators, CBC Radio reported.