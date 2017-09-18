If Earth Was Even A Fraction Further From The Sun It Would Be Completely Unrecognisable

Earth is already a statistical anomaly, something that at present shines out as a blip on the norm of space. Well a new study looking into the atmosphere’s of exoplanets has revealed just how lucky we really are. The team from Sorbonne Universitiés has found that were Earth to be just the tiniest amount further from the Sun it would be an unrecognisable, inhospitable ball of ice locked into a permanent ice age.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Led by Martin Turbet, the team examined how CO2 would react in planets that were slightly closer or further away from their host stars. What they found was that even a small adjustment further away would cause the CO2 to condense at the poles forming permanent ice caps. Without any CO2 entering the atmosphere this would drastically alter the greenhouse effect and in turn would fail to warm up the planet’s atmosphere. What’s worse is the team find that this situation would only get worse if the amount of water ice increased. The CO2 would become trapped under the water ice, permanently, resulting in a planet that would be stuck in a never-ending ice age.