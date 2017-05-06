'If I Were Prime Minister...’ Birmingham Voters Tell HuffPost UK Their Priorities

In the latest in our Beyond Brexit series, getting the views of ordinary voters outside the political ‘bubble’, we talked to two men and two women from Birmingham .

We asked them what one thing they would do if they were Prime Minister.

Derek, a 58-year-old football coach, said: “I would show financial commitment to the NHS.”

Alex, a mum-of-one and substance misuse practitioner, said she would invest more in helping people with addiction.

“I would make sure money was put back into the social care sector,” she added.