Carol Smillie has revealed why she turned down an offer from ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses on five separate occasions.
Best known for her stint at the helm of ‘Changing Rooms’, Carol previously appeared on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ way back in 2006, but she’s insisted that this didn’t exactly give her the reality TV bug.
When asked if she’d ever consider appearing on a fly-on-the-wall show, Carol insisted to the Express: “[I did ‘Strictly’] because you learn a skill, it has a proper budget so you look great and you’re not living with everyone.
“I have got three adult children, it would be deeply embarrassing for them. I know how it is done now and it is for maximum conflict. I can be Carol grumpy, so maybe it’s not a good move for me, showing my true colours…”
She then disclosed getting five different invitations to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, turning them down flat each time, adding: “They kept coming back and the money kept getting higher.
“I remember thinking, ‘Should I do this? Just for the money?’ I’m rubbish with no food, and I can be a miserable, grumpy cow and I’d be horrible to everyone. Barking at them… it’d make great TV.”
‘I’m A Celebrity’ is set to return to our screens for its 17th series in autumn, with potential contestants signing up including former rugby star Ben Cohen and footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.
Ex-soap star Ryan Thomas was also tipped to be taking part, though this is now looking unlikely thanks to his appearance in ‘Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls’.