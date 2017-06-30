Former rugby player Ben Cohen has been linked with a spot on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
According to The Sun, Ben’s name was among the first show producers came up with when discussing possible casting for this year’s series, thanks to his widespread appeal.
An insider told the newspaper: “Ben’s name was straight on the list for this year.
“He is popular with viewers, as his ‘Strictly’ stint showed, and appeals to sports fans. He’s also a gay icon so he ticks a lot of boxes. It looks like the producers might get their man.”
The Sun also pointed out that he turned down an appearance in the jungle four years ago, but hinted that his recent “costly” divorce could sway him to sign up for the show.
Ben met his current girlfriend, Kristina Rihanoff, when they were partnered together on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2013, when he was still married to his then-wife of 10 years, Abby Blayney.
Ben and Kristina have repeatedly denied getting together while they were on the show, insisting their romantic relationship didn’t begin until he and Abby had split.
They’ve since welcomed a baby girl, Milena, with Kristina announcing her pregnancy in January 2016, when she was still in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ is still a good few months away, but rumours are already swirling about who’ll be heading Down Under this time around.
Among the potential famous contestants are footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy and former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas, though the latter’s involvement is now doubtful as he’s set to appear in a similar show, ‘Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls’.