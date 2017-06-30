According to The Sun , Ben’s name was among the first show producers came up with when discussing possible casting for this year’s series, thanks to his widespread appeal.

Former rugby player Ben Cohen has been linked with a spot on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ .

An insider told the newspaper: “Ben’s name was straight on the list for this year.

“He is popular with viewers, as his ‘Strictly’ stint showed, and appeals to sports fans. He’s also a gay icon so he ticks a lot of boxes. It looks like the producers might get their man.”

The Sun also pointed out that he turned down an appearance in the jungle four years ago, but hinted that his recent “costly” divorce could sway him to sign up for the show.

Ben met his current girlfriend, Kristina Rihanoff, when they were partnered together on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2013, when he was still married to his then-wife of 10 years, Abby Blayney.

Ben and Kristina have repeatedly denied getting together while they were on the show, insisting their romantic relationship didn’t begin until he and Abby had split.