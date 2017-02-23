Ladies, These Three Things Could Help You Orgasm More (According To Science)

If you can’t remember the last time you had a mind-blowing orgasm, listen up. Scientists have discovered three sexual behaviours that could help women orgasm more. And with just 65% of women saying they usually orgasm when they have sex - we’d say it’s much-needed. A new study found that a combination of genital stimulation, deep kissing and oral sex (in addition to vaginal sex) can boost a woman’s chances of climaxing. “The results suggest a variety of behaviours couples can try to increase orgasm frequency,” researchers wrote.

For the study, researchers analysed data on sexual habits from more than 52,000 participants aged 18-65 who were in a relationship with another person. They looked at over 30 different traits or behaviours and how they were linked to the number of times a person orgasmed. In terms of orgasm frequency, 95% of heterosexual men said they usually always orgasmed when having sex, compared with just 65% of heterosexual women. Meanwhile 89% of gay men said they often orgasmed, followed by 88% of bisexual men, 86% of lesbian women and 66% of bisexual women. The findings revealed that women were more likely to orgasm if a sexual encounter included: deep kissing, manual genital stimulation, and oral sex (in addition to vaginal intercourse). Researchers have since dubbed this “the golden trio”.

The study found that women who orgasmed frequently were more likely to: :: Receive more oral sex

:: Have longer durations of sex

:: Be more satisfied with their relationship

:: Ask for what they want in bed

:: Praise their partner for something they did in bed

:: Call/email to tease their partner about doing something sexual

:: Wear sexy lingerie

:: Try new sexual positions

:: Experience anal stimulation

:: Act out fantasies

:: Incorporate sexy talk

:: Express love during sex. The body of research, published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour, also revealed that one third (35%) of heterosexual women managed to regularly orgasm through vaginal sex alone. Meanwhile 44% said they rarely or never did. “About 30% of men actually think that intercourse is the best way for women to have orgasm, and that is sort of a tragic figure because it couldn’t be more incorrect,” co-author of the research Elisabeth Lloyd, a professor of biology at Indiana University and author of ‘The Case of the Female Orgasm’, told The Guardian. “To say that there needs to be some education I think is an understatement.”