    23/02/2017 14:38 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 14:47 GMT

    Ladies, These Three Things Could Help You Orgasm More (According To Science)

    😵😵😵

    If you can’t remember the last time you had a mind-blowing orgasm, listen up.

    Scientists have discovered three sexual behaviours that could help women orgasm more. And with just 65% of women saying they usually orgasm when they have sex - we’d say it’s much-needed. 

    A new study found that a combination of genital stimulation, deep kissing and oral sex (in addition to vaginal sex) can boost a woman’s chances of climaxing.

    “The results suggest a variety of behaviours couples can try to increase orgasm frequency,” researchers wrote.

    For the study, researchers analysed data on sexual habits from more than 52,000 participants aged 18-65 who were in a relationship with another person.

    They looked at over 30 different traits or behaviours and how they were linked to the number of times a person orgasmed.

    In terms of orgasm frequency, 95% of heterosexual men said they usually always orgasmed when having sex, compared with just 65% of heterosexual women.

    Meanwhile 89% of gay men said they often orgasmed, followed by 88% of bisexual men, 86% of lesbian women and 66% of bisexual women. 

    The findings revealed that women were more likely to orgasm if a sexual encounter included: deep kissing, manual genital stimulation, and oral sex (in addition to vaginal intercourse). Researchers have since dubbed this “the golden trio”.

    SEE ALSO:

    The study found that women who orgasmed frequently were more likely to:

    :: Receive more oral sex
    :: Have longer durations of sex
    :: Be more satisfied with their relationship
    :: Ask for what they want in bed
    :: Praise their partner for something they did in bed
    :: Call/email to tease their partner about doing something sexual
    :: Wear sexy lingerie
    :: Try new sexual positions
    :: Experience anal stimulation
    :: Act out fantasies
    :: Incorporate sexy talk
    :: Express love during sex.  

    The body of research, published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour, also revealed that one third (35%) of heterosexual women managed to regularly orgasm through vaginal sex alone.

    Meanwhile 44% said they rarely or never did. 

    “About 30% of men actually think that intercourse is the best way for women to have orgasm, and that is sort of a tragic figure because it couldn’t be more incorrect,” co-author of the research Elisabeth Lloyd, a professor of biology at Indiana University and author of ‘The Case of the Female Orgasm’, told The Guardian.

    “To say that there needs to be some education I think is an understatement.”

