In A Single Week Nearly 8,000 Drivers Were Caught Using Their Phones

Police caught nearly 8,000 drivers using their phones behind the wheel, during a week-long crackdown on distraction driving.

The operation in November nearly tripled the previous record for the number of drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for the offence.

The figures are published as forces around the UK begin a fresh crackdown on the use of mobiles while driving.

Chief constable Suzette Davenport, National Police Chiefs’ Council road policing chief said forces “will make driving distracted as socially unacceptable as drink driving” by enforcing “strong” deterrents.