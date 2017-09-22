Instagram Comes Under Fire After Using This Unfortunate Post As An Advert

Instagram has suffered at the hand of its own algorithm after it tried to use an image that you could definitely classify as inappropriate as an advert. Guardian journalist Olivia Solon discovered the incident when Solon’s sister revealed that she had seen the image as an advertisement for her to actually sign up to Instagram.

Instagram is using one of my most "engaging" posts to advertise its service to others on Facebook 😂 pic.twitter.com/lyEBHQXMfa — Olivia Solon (@oliviasolon) September 21, 2017

Unfortunately the image in question showed a screenshot of an email that Solon had received containing a violent threat. The advert, shown on Facebook, appears to have relied on an algorithm to pick the most engaging content being posted by friends and relatives and then shared it with Solon’s sister as an incentive to join the service. In this case “engaging” may be referring to the likes and comments the post received, however it seems to have completely overlooked the contents of the image itself.