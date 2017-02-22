Instagram has announced a major new update to its iOS and Android app that will let you post galleries of photos and videos in one single post. On its official blog Instagram said: “With this update, you no longer have to choose the single best photo or video from an experience you want to remember.”

When a person wants to upload a selection of photos or videos to their feed in one post they’ll now see a new icon giving them that option. You then simply tap the photos/videos that you want to post (you can add up to 10) and edit or add filters to all of them at once or individually. Unlike individual posts each image won’t get a caption or aspect ratio, instead the gallery will come with a single caption and will all be restricted to being square.

