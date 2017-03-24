Instagram has unveiled a major update to its app that will start blurring images on your feed that it has designated as ‘sensitive’ content.
In a blog post the company explained that while the images didn’t violate their guidelines, it simply means that the image has been reported to Instagram as being potentially sensitive and the report team has confirmed this.
If you want to actually see the image you’ll then need to tap on it.
In a blog post Instagram Co-founder & CEO Kevin Systrom explained that it was part of their goal to make sure that Instagram is a ‘safe environment’ while making sure that users are ‘less likely to have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app.’
In addition to the new content blurring the app now comes with two-factor authentication. This extra layer of security means you will now require a code every time you log in to a new device or online.
The extra security feature has already been rolled out on many of Facebook’s other apps including WhatsApp so to its addition to Instagram isn’t wholly surprising.
To turn the feature on simply go to your profile, tap on the gear icon and you’ll see an option to turn it on.
