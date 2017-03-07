According to Gloria Steinem, “feminists can wear anything they fucking want.”

Speaking to TMZ in LaGuardia Airport on Saturday 3 March, Steinem responded to the recent backlash against Emma Watson’s revealing photoshoot for Vanity Fair’s March issue.

Never one to speak ill of another woman, Steinem said what we were all thinking - without an air of hesitation.

All hail Queen Gloria.

