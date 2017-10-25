12 Ways For Introverts To Get Out Of Awkward Social Situations

As all introverts know, there is nothing worse than being surrounded by people trying to make endless smalltalk and having no means of escape.
Summoning the energy to leave the house and socialise in a large group rather than watch Netflix on your own is hard enough, without the added anxiety that you’ll get stuck in an awkward situation too.
So, with the impending holiday party season upon us (and many a social invite that you probably can’t just ignore) here are 12 things that all introverts can do to get out of those moments.