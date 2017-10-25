All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    12 Ways For Introverts To Get Out Of Awkward Social Situations

    That don't include staying at home.

    25/10/2017 16:18 BST | Updated 9 hours ago

    As all introverts know, there is nothing worse than being surrounded by people trying to make endless smalltalk and having no means of escape.

    Summoning the energy to leave the house and socialise in a large group rather than watch Netflix on your own is hard enough, without the added anxiety that you’ll get stuck in an awkward situation too. 

    Sam Edwards via Getty Images

    So, with the impending holiday party season upon us (and many a social invite that you probably can’t just ignore) here are 12 things that all introverts can do to get out of those moments.

    1. Say you need the toilet. 

    2. Say you need to go anywhere else.

    3. Ask them a strange question. 

    4. Use your phone. 

    5. Make a beeline for the buffet. 

    6. Introduce them to a stranger.

    7. Pretend to go find someone. 

    8. Have a designated person come save you. 

    9. Put on dark glasses. 

    10. Just tell them you’re leaving. 

    11. Create a stealthy diversion. 

    12. Walk away without explanation.

