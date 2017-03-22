Well you’re in luck, because that’s exactly what we’re telling you and honestly, it’s one of the coolest inventions we’ve ever seen.

What if we told you there exists a dartboard that, regardless of how good you are, will guarantee you a bullseye every single time.

This incredible invention is the work of Mark Rober, a YouTuber and inventor who creates pretty much anything and everything that springs into his mind.

It is called the Automatic Bullseye Dartboard and has been designed with one simple task in mind: To guarantee even the worst darts player the best score, every time.

By using a series of complex motors and some truly mind-boggling tracking technology the dartboard is able to track and then predict exactly where the dart is going to land.

It then adjusts the board to make sure that where it lands is the bullseye, or very near to it at least!