People Are Worried iPhone X's Face ID Will Stop Them Logging In If They Don't Have Makeup On

It’s only been 24 hours since the details of the latest iPhone were leaked (no one actually has their hands on one yet) and people are already worried about not being able to use the device.

Rumours that Apple is ditching the Touch ID function (which we’ve literally all just learned how to use properly, thanks guys) and replacing it with Face ID instead, were confirmed.

Meaning that instead of scanning your fingerprints biometrically, it will use your face as your password - something that would be all well and good if your face always looked the same.

Twitter user Austin Kleha was among the first to voice concern:

bitch im about to be locked out of my phone after I take off my makeup huh https://t.co/LdMG5ILABN — gaper nation (@austinkleha) September 9, 2017

And Austin isn’t the only one, many people are worried that after several rounds of contouring, eyebrows and general glow up, our phones simply won’t recognise us.

Bruh when I wake up in the morning I look like a whole different person, don't do this — Loc Dog (@UGForrestGUMP) February 17, 2017

so that a lot of girls with makeup on won't be recognized by their own phone 😆 — i treni di tozeur (@itrenidiTozeur) May 18, 2017

but i look like two different people 90% of the time — sarah (@sarahhmigues) May 17, 2017

I have many faces, this will never work pic.twitter.com/v8r40E10ar — imperfect (@kalenstar) May 17, 2017

Some people asked if they would have to consistently turn up with the same makeup look in order to work their phone.

What if you do a different look though? Like to access it again and again wouldn't you have to have the same look every day? — Morgan (@TreasuringIsaac) September 10, 2017

Or even without makeup, we all have those days when our face just doesn’t feel like cooperating (yeah, you know the ones).

What if you're having an ugly day & your own phone doesn't recognize you?? — Kerrie🌈 (@CalzonaKerBear) May 17, 2017

AND WHAT ABOUT THE EYEBROWS APPLE?

I have no eyebrows w/o makeup this is gonna be a PROBLEM — baby (@irmaulilbitch) September 10, 2017

And drunk faces, cause that ain’t pretty for no one.

Me before and after drunk at 5am — Rikh (@rikhalicious) September 10, 2017

And to be honest people’s fears don’t seem totally irrational when we consider that our iPhone already believes we are 101 completely different people in our selfies (just look at your folders, your makeup and non-makeup will be separated).

I already know bc my phones photo album thinks I'm 16 different people depending on the makeup style hair style and hair color I had. — NOTY GRL (@Pineaplepizzza) September 10, 2017

HOW TF THIS GON WORK WHEN MY IPHONE SEES ME AS 4 WHOLE ASS DIFFERENT PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/1Zsb1iQfym — drew (@sambbbam) September 9, 2017

To put it simply, people are just not impressed.

Tech wizards have been quick to reassure people that the Face ID will rely on slightly more technical aspects than just your makeup, using infrared technology for face detection, allowing for recognition even at weird angles.

Not only that, but you won’t have to hold it up in front of your face like you’re taking a selfie, as some people have feared, as it should work from a resting surface too (ie. on the table in front of you).