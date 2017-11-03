Apple’s iPhone X officially went on sale this morning and despite the initially muted queues for the iPhone 8, it appears as though the days of people camping for days to buy a smartphone have returned.

Apple

That being said, Apple’s £1,000 smartphone might actually justify this return to the days of gadget hysteria thanks to its stunning display and a revolutionary new facial scanning system that can unlock the phone.

HuffPost UK

Called Face ID, the system uses what Apple calls a ‘True Depth’ camera on the front of the phone to create a 3D map of a person’s face using thousands of tiny infrared dots. By creating this complex 3D image, the phone is able to detect a person’s face even when they have a scarf on or sunglasses. Here’s what the critics have been saying about the iPhone X:

Apple iPhone X Specs Unsurprisingly, this is Apple’s most advanced iPhone ever. The most notable feature of the iPhone X is that it has a stunning 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display that covers the entire front of the device.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple’s calling it a Super Retina display and it sports both the True Tone technology found on the iPad Pro and has a drastically increased 2K resolution that supports HDR video content. Powering the iPhone X is Apple’s most advanced chip yet, the A11 bionic chip. While the display is impressive it’s the company’s face-scanning technology that has us intrigued.

Apple