UK's Plans For Irish Border Don't Exist Anywhere Else In The World, Warns Ex-WTO Chief

There will need to be a physical border with Ireland after Brexit if the UK leaves the customs union, the former head of the World Trade Organisation has confirmed.

Speaking to MPs, Pascal Lamy dismissed the idea the UK could operate an invisible border on the island of Ireland while also having different trade tariffs with the EU.

He shot down the Government’s plan for a “virtual border”, saying such a customs arrangement does not exist anywhere in the world.

Lamy, who served as WTO Director-General from 2005 to 2013, also suggested Northern Ireland should be given the ability to set its own trade policy by the UK, but this would still lead to either a customs border with the Irish Republic or with mainland Britain.

Lamy’s comments came just hours after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson compared crossing the Irish border to moving between the London boroughs of Camden and Westminster.