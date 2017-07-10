Ireland’s Evening Herald newspaper has apparently mistaken London grime artist Stormzy for Manchester United’s new striker Romelu Lukaku.

In a photograph placed on the paper’s back page on Monday, Stormzy is pictured beside an article announcing United’s new signing.

The embarrassing error was seized upon by people on Twitter, including Labour MP David Lammy.

Guys that ain't Lukaku that's @Stormzy1. I'm also available for a run out up front if Spurs don't offer me a deal pic.twitter.com/yWdhMJb7q7 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 10, 2017

Others shared pictures of the splash, along with a general sense of “wow”.

The Evening Herald have printed a photo of @Stormzy1 thinking he's @RomeluLukaku9. Oh my pic.twitter.com/5kh15VFdxB — District Magazine (@DistrictMagazin) July 10, 2017

The Irish Herald have published a picture of Stormzy instead of Romelu Lukaku on their back page. pic.twitter.com/sdRqjtp6l9 — Football.London (@Football_LDN) July 10, 2017

"Hey, picture desk, can you lay it out with Lukaku?"

"Yeah, no problem. He's big and black and has a beard, right?" https://t.co/SLWcUNgcsI — United Rant (@unitedrant) July 10, 2017

Tweeter Amina Lone said the mix-up was ‘racist’.

How incompetent and racist can you be? https://t.co/MBaR37zsuL — Amina Lone (@Amina_Lone) July 10, 2017

Stormzy himself tweeted he did not find the mistake funny.

I don't find none of this funny btw 🤷🏿‍♂️don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke... — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 10, 2017

It appears the original Stormzy picture came from a photocall with David Beckham.

The Herald have mistaken Stormzy for Romelu Lukaku on their backpage. pic.twitter.com/UH1vIpzdPc — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) July 10, 2017

The article, from the Press Association news service, reports that Lukaku, a Belgian former Everton player, is relishing the opportunity to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford next season.

Evening Herald editor Alan Steenson said in a statement sent to HuffPost UK: “Hands up, we got it badly wrong.

“Earlier, we made an error with a picture of Romelu Lukaku that wasn’t him. It was Stormzy.