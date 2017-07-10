Ireland’s Evening Herald newspaper has apparently mistaken London grime artist Stormzy for Manchester United’s new striker Romelu Lukaku.
In a photograph placed on the paper’s back page on Monday, Stormzy is pictured beside an article announcing United’s new signing.
The embarrassing error was seized upon by people on Twitter, including Labour MP David Lammy.
Others shared pictures of the splash, along with a general sense of “wow”.
Tweeter Amina Lone said the mix-up was ‘racist’.
Stormzy himself tweeted he did not find the mistake funny.
It appears the original Stormzy picture came from a photocall with David Beckham.
The article, from the Press Association news service, reports that Lukaku, a Belgian former Everton player, is relishing the opportunity to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford next season.
Evening Herald editor Alan Steenson said in a statement sent to HuffPost UK: “Hands up, we got it badly wrong.
“Earlier, we made an error with a picture of Romelu Lukaku that wasn’t him. It was Stormzy.
“To be honest, we are totally embarrassed and want to say sorry to all involved and to our readers for the error. We will keep our eye on the ball in future.”