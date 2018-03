Unless you have the selfie-taking skills of Ellen Degeneres, it’s hard to fit all your pals in one snap.

But one group of friends managed it when they took this awesome group selfie on a recent boat trip.

While the guys posed under water, the girls stayed dry on the boat above.

It’s pretty impressive, but somehow, we don’t think recreating this shot in the Thames would have the same effect.

Save this one for your summer holiday.