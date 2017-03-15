ITV’s coverage of the Cheltenham festival isn’t exactly off to a flying start, after they accidentally showed one jockey’s penis in the middle of the afternoon.
We’re sure there’s a joke in there about “penises” and “jockeys” to be made, but we’ll let you fill in the blanks yourself.
As part of its first ever year broadcasting coverage of the horse-racing event, ITV live-streamed an interview from the jockeys’ changing room - so, admittedly, they were clearly playing with fire - on Tuesday (14 March) afternoon.
Mid-interview, viewers were treated to the briefest of glimpses at 27-year-old jockey Patrick Mullins, as he casually strolled past the camera completely in the nuddy.
Well, you don’t get that on ‘Loose Women’, do you?
Ed Chamberlin, who recently left Sky Sports to take over the coverage of Cheltenham as part of ITV Racing, admitted earlier this week that the pressure was on for the channel to do a good job.
He said: “It’s a mixture with huge excitement but I’m also massively nervous. It does feel like a huge responsibility presenting the Cheltenham Festival for the first time on ITV and everything that goes with it. I’m normally quite a calm person, as well.
“We’ve been building up to it for months. When I was first offered the job, I have to admit that the Cheltenham Festival was the first thing that sprang to mind along with the Grand National and Royal Ascot. I’m a meticulous preparer and I don’t think I could have done too much more, so like everyone, I’m eager to get going now.”
This isn’t the first time that Cheltenham has been associated with male nudity, though, after last year saw a streaker run out onto the racecourse.