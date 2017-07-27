ITV Stars Will Never Have Their Salaries Revealed, Insists Chairman

ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette has insisted the broadcaster will never reveal the salaries of its stars.
Earlier this month, the BBC was forced to publish the names of those earning over £150,000 at the corporation, after the government ordered them to, as part of a new Royal Charter.
There has been speculation ITV could follow suit, but they are under no obligation to do so as they are not a publicly-funded broadcaster, like the BBC.
While ITV has insisted its salaries will always remain private, they have said they intend to address gender pay gap issues, and comply with government policy to make statistics around this public.
Speaking to the Guardian, Bazalgette said: “We take gender issues, employment and pay very seriously as a company.
“But we are a commercial broadcaster. The BBC is funded with public money. We would never discuss confidential contracts for anyone working at ITV.”
Revealing 52% of staff currently working at ITV are female and 43% of its senior managers are women, he continued: “Next April, as required, we will publish gender pay gap numbers. That is something we monitor closely and we will be able to show a year-on-year improvement in those numbers.
“But in terms of specific contracts, confidential contracts, of talent behind and in front of the camera, that is not something we would ever reveal.”
One ITV star who has been urged to reveal his salary in the past week is Piers Morgan, who has repeatedly criticised the BBC over its gender pay gap.
Daytime rival and ‘BBC Breakfast’ host Dan Walker called for him to make his earnings public to reveal whether he was earning more than co-presenter Susanna Reid.
Piers has been locked in a social media war of words with Dan, after the BBC report showed how he took home more than any other ‘BBC Breakfast’ star last year.
However, Dan was adamant he and the rest of the team are all equally paid for their work on the show, claiming his earnings were topped up by work on other programmes, including ‘Football Focus’.