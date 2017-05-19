Throuple On ITV's 'This Morning' Discuss Jealousy And Having A Baby Together

A throuple has opened up about how they make their relationship work. Adam Lyons, Brooke Shedd and Jane Shalakhova have been living together in a polygamous relationship since 2014. Shalakhova is currently pregnant with Lyons’ child, however the trio insists there’s no romantic jealousy when it comes to their relationship.

ITVs This Morning Left to right: Jane Shalakhova, Adam Lyons and Brooke Shedd.

For those who aren’t 100% sure what a throuple is, journalist and sex educator Alix Fox previously told HuffPost UK that a throuple is an intimate, loving, equal relationship between a trio of people. “It’s a play on the word ‘couple’,” she explained, “and indicates a close romantic bond shared by three human beings, rather than the more traditional two.” So how do you keep jealousy at bay in a three-person relationship? Speaking to ITV’s ‘This Morning’, Lyons said he experiences envy - but it’s not ‘romantic’. “It’s the kind of jealousy you’d get if one of your friends was going on a vacation with a bunch of your other friends and you had to stay behind and work,” he explained. “It’ll often come because I’ll be at work and the girls will be like, ‘we’re going to go and get our nails done’.” Shalakhova, who joined the relationship later, reiterated this. “I don’t have romantic jealousy,” she explained. “I have jealousy on missing out on experience more. [For example] we planned this big cruise to go from America to England and I got pregnant and couldn’t come. “As we’d pre-booked everything I said they should go together, and they did, but I was missing out. I was jealous because of all the fancy dinners and shows they watched.”