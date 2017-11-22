Jack Maynard Removed From ‘I’m A Celebrity’ After Homophobic And Racist Tweets Surface

His exit from the ITV show comes after a series of homophobic and racist tweets posted by the 22-year-old star were uncovered.

Reps for the social media star decided to remove him from this year’s series, which kicked off on Sunday (19 Nov) due to “circumstances outside camp”.

In the tweets, which were posted between 2011 and 2013, the vlogger repeatedly used the n-word, insulted disabled people and referred to other users as “f******”.

His publicist confirmed his exit so he could be made aware of allegations against him and have the right to defend himself, adding he agreed with the decision “made by his representatives and ITV”.

In a statement, his publicist said: “In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

“Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show.

“Jack agrees with this decision which was made by his representatives and ITV and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far.”

A spokesperson for the show added: “Due to circumstances outside camp Jack has had to withdraw from the show.”