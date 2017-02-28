Jack Monroe Has Begun Libel Proceedings Against Katie Hopkins For ‘Harmful Tweets’

Food blogger and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe is claiming damages from MailOnline columnist Katie Hopkins. Monroe, whose father served in the Falklands War and whose brother is in the RAF, claims Hopkins falsely accused them of vandalising a war memorial, causing “serious harm” to their reputation. Monroe, who identifies outside the binary construct of gender and prefers the gender-neutral pronoun ‘they’ and title ‘Mx’, is asking a judge at the High Court in London to find that they were “defamed” by the former Apprentice contestant. At the heart of the action, which began on Monday, is a posting on Twitter in May 2015.

Rex Food blogger Jack Monroe

Monroe says the tweet meant they had either vandalised a war memorial, and “thereby desecrated the memory of those who fought for their freedom and had committed a criminal act”, or that they “condoned or approved” of the criminal vandalisation of a war memorial. Hopkins posted: “@MsJackMonroe scrawled on any memorials recently? Vandalised the memory of those who fought for your freedom. Grandma got any more medals?” Monroe responded almost immediately to Hopkins with: “I have NEVER ‘scrawled on a memorial’. Brother in the RAF. Dad was a Para in the Falklands. You’re a piece of shit.”

Getty MailOnline columnist Katie Hopkins

Twitter had erupted after a memorial to the women of the Second World War in Whitehall was daubed with the words “Fuck Tory scum” during an anti- austerity demonstration. Monroe, 28, from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, also claims that a second tweet by Hopkins bore a “defamatory innuendo meaning” that they “approved or condoned the criminal vandalisation of the women’s war memorial in Whitehall during an anti-government protest”. Their lawyer William Bennett told Mr Justice Warby: “The claimant’s primary case is that by reason of the seriousness of the allegations and the scale of publication, serious harm to reputation has been caused.

Just woke up after falling asleep at 7pm 😑 5 hours of cross-examination today was gruelling, exhausting & deeply unpleasant, & not over yet. — ❄Jack Monrowflake (@MxJackMonroe) February 27, 2017

Back in court tomorrow. It's been a long, dark, arduous nightmare, and I'll be glad when it's over. Thank you for your support. — ❄Jack Monrowflake (@MxJackMonroe) February 27, 2017