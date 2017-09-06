Jacob Rees-Mogg Admits He Is 'Completely Opposed' To Abortion, Even In Case Of Rape

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted that he is “completely opposed” to abortion, even in the case of rape.

The backbench MP, who has recently hit the headlines over rumours he could be offered a ministerial position, was speaking on Good Morning Britain when he was questioned about his views on abortion.

The Tory MP for North Somerset, who is a practising Catholic, was challenged over whether he opposed abortion in all circumstances, to which he responded: “I’m afraid I am. Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception.”

He was pressed by Piers Morgan: “Say you were prime minister: If a woman is raped by a family member, you would say she had no right to have that baby aborted?”

Rees-Mogg responded: “She would have a right under UK law. That law is not going to change but my personal opinion is life begins at the point of conception.”

PA Wire/PA Images Jacob Rees-Mogg was challenged over his staunch Catholic views

He was also challenged over his views on gay marriage, which he voted against in the Commons.

Rees-Mogg responded: “I’m a Catholic and I take the teaching of the Catholic Church seriously.”

Susanna Reid countered: “Well there are plenty of Catholics who support same sex marriage.”

Morgan and Reid went further, asking Rees-Mogg the same question which was considered by many to have torpedoed Tim Farron’s career as Liberal Democrat leader: “Religion plays a big part in your policies. Do you think that gay sex is a sin?”

He responded: “On the issue of sin, it is quite clearly not for me to judge. I very strongly feel I should not judge what other people do. If you look at the woman taking adultery? What does Christ say? Is not for me to pass judgement.”

Unsurprisingly, Rees-Mogg’s comments caused a huge backlash online...

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Abortion Act & the 1967 Sexual Offenses Act. We should be moving forward, not back. https://t.co/nmDm6M7RwN — Young Labour Women (@YoungLabWomen) September 6, 2017

Vile disgrace @Jacob_Rees_Mogg told #GMB today he's against abortion even when a woman has been raped. This man hates women, confirmed. — Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) September 6, 2017

Tl;dr - Jacob Rees-Mogg wearing a monocle & riding a unicycle won't be so funny when our abortion rights are under threat. — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) September 6, 2017

Jacob Rees-Mogg Opposing abortion for rape victims? Opposing LGBT marriage? Please don't confuse love for God with being a twatwaffle. x — Jayne Lockwood (@ladyjAuthor) September 6, 2017

Jacob Rees-Mogg has just said on national TV that he's against gay marriage and any abortion. He's not just a harmless panto character — Daniel Walsh (@DanielWalsh12) September 6, 2017

The solution is so simple, dear @Jacob_Rees_Mogg: don't marry a man, and don't have an abortion yourself! Not much more to it! https://t.co/IYrWcaUqdA — Gaby Wolferink (@drgabywolferink) September 6, 2017

Rees-Mogg’s comments come after he refused to rule out one day running to become leader of the Conservative Party.

On Tuesday, a Conservative Home survey of the party grassroots revealed Rees-Mogg was the firm favourite to succeed Thersea May as Tory leader. Asked if he would “categorically rule out” ever putting himself forward for the job, Rees-Mogg quoted from Jim Hacker, the central character in Yes Minister who wanted to, and eventually became, prime minister. “I remember Jim Hacker’s answer from Yes Minister,” Rees-Mogg said. ‘I have no ambitions in that direction but if my friends and colleagues advise me that in some humble capacity I could serve my country’, that of course that meant ‘yes’.”

But while Rees-Mogg did not rule out running to be party leader, he said it was unlikely to happen.

“Let me be absolutely clear. I am not a candidate, there is not a vacancy. I fully support Theresa May and want her to continue,” he said