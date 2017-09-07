Jaguar Land Rover recently announced its commitment to produce both hybrid and fully-electric versions of every car in its range by 2020.

In addition to the announcement the company said it had something special to unveil.

It wasn’t wrong. It’s called the E-Type Zero and it’s a fully-electric version of the iconic car that Enzo Ferrari once called “the most beautiful car ever made”.

Jaguar Land Rover

Created by Jaguar Land Rover’s Classic department, this isn’t just a simple case of replacing one engine for another.

Instead the team have re-imagined the E-Type from the ground up while maintaining the iconic chassis that earned its place in the heart of just about every petrolhead in the world.

The E-Type Zero has a custom-built 220kW electric powetrain that can speed the car from 0-60mph in about 5.5 seconds.

Jaguar Land Rover

Close

Despite its performance roots the E-Type actually has a longer range than the newly unveiled Nissan Leaf electric car. Jaguar Land Rover say the E-Type Zero has a ‘real world’ range of 170 miles, and can be charged full in between 6-7 hours.

To help lower the car’s power usage the team also switched to state-of-the-art LED headlamps and rear-lights.

If that wasn’t enough the company have completely re-designed the car’s interior blending the iconic wooden steering wheel with a completely digital dashboard and speedometer.

Jaguar Land Rover

Now for the good news. This isn’t just a concept, it’s a real working product that Jaguar Land Rover are currently showing off at their Tech Fest which opens to the public on the 8 September.

The even better news is that this might not be a one-off either, with Tim Hannig, the director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic confirming that they would be looking into possibly selling the E-Type Zero either as an upgrade for existing models or as a stand-alone car to be bought.

Jaguar Land Rover

“Our aim with E-type Zero is to future-proof classic car ownership. We’re looking forward to the reaction of our clients as we investigate bringing this concept to market.” says Hannig.