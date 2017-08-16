After years of speculation, Daniel Craig has finally given us a straight answer about whether or not he’s signed up to play the lead in the next ‘James Bond’ film.

It turns out… yes. Yes he has.

Daniel made the, admittedly rather underwhelming, announcement during an interview with Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’ in the US, during which the host asked: “We could use some good news here. Daniel Craig, will you return as James Bond?”

Responding with a simple “yes”, the studio audience erupted with cheers, with Daniel later confirming that this would be his final outing in the role, claiming he wanted to “go out on a high”.

His involvement in the upcoming film has been in doubt ever since ‘Spectre’ wrapped up filming, particularly after the actor infamously claimed he’d rather “slash his wrists” than play 007 again.

Addressing these quotes in his ‘Late Show’ interview, Daniel admitted he “needed a break” before he committed himself to the role again, adding: “There’s no point in making excuses about it. It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie.

“Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer.”

Patricia Schlein/Star Max via Getty Images Daniel Craig in New York

With its lead star now confirmed, the 25th ‘James Bond’ film is to hit cinemas in November 2019, while producers are reportedly keen to snag Adele to record the accompanying theme song, for the second time in her career.