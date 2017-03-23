Conservative MP James Cleverly has paid an emotional tribute to his friend PC Keith Palmer, telling the Commons he was a “strong, professional public servant”.

PC Palmer was stabbed and killed yesterday defending the Houses of Parliament when a man launched a terror attack on Westminster.

Cleverly knew PC Palmer from when they both served in the Armed Forces. “I first met 25 years ago as gunner Keith Palmer and Headquarters Battery 100 Regiment Royal Artillery,” he told MPs.

His voice cracking, Clevery said:

“He was a strong, professional public servant and it was a delight to meet him here again only a few months after being elected. Would my right honourable friend the prime minister, in recognition of the work that he did and the other police officers and public servants here in the House do consider recognising his gallantry and sacrifice formally with a posthumous recognition?”

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who tried to save PC Palmer’s life by giving CPR, also appeared tearful in the Commons.