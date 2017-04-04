James Corden has confirmed plans to bring ‘The Late Late Show’ to the UK this summer.

The British talk show host, who made the jump to US telly in 2014, has long been teasing a move to Britain for the show, claiming last month that he was “talking about it” with producers.

On Tuesday (4 April) James confirmed he’d be filming three episodes of the show in London in June.

He announced the news in a new trailer, which shows him packing up his studio, alongside Reggie Watts, who is in charge of the show’s music.