James Corden will assume the role of this nation’s prodigal TV son when he brings his ‘Late Late Show’ back to the UK next week, to record three special episodes from London.
There is arguably no other British entertainer who has done as well as James overseas in recent years. The ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment of his TV chat show has proved a phenomenon of its own, recruiting stars from Mariah Carey to Michelle Obama, via Katy Perry and Madonna. To date, 158million viewers have watched James singing along with Adele.
His return to the UK can boast a proper A-list lineup of guests as well. Already booked to feature alongside him are Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Kit Harington, Sir Ben Kingsley, Russell Brand and boxing champion Anthony Joshua.
Musical performers will include Harry Styles and Kings of Leon.
And there’ll also be an extra special British-based version of Carpool Karaoke, featuring Ed Sheeran.
The show will be broadcast on Sky1, the same channel that airs James’ panel show ‘A League Of Their Own’.
Adam MacDonald, the channel director, said: “I was already so excited about James bringing The Late Late Show to London, but the team have assembled an all-star line-up beyond my wildest dreams for our three very special episodes.”