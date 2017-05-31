James Corden will assume the role of this nation’s prodigal TV son when he brings his ‘Late Late Show’ back to the UK next week, to record three special episodes from London.

There is arguably no other British entertainer who has done as well as James overseas in recent years. The ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment of his TV chat show has proved a phenomenon of its own, recruiting stars from Mariah Carey to Michelle Obama, via Katy Perry and Madonna. To date, 158million viewers have watched James singing along with Adele.