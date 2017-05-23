James Corden opened the most recent episode of ‘The Late Late Show’ with a special message for the people of Manchester, after 22 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack on Monday night (22 May). The British presenter, who has hosted the US talk show since 2015, paid tribute to the victims with a speech recorded in the wake of the attack, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester’s M.E.N. arena. An emotional James said: “We still have no real information about what’s happening, all we know is the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities and many injuries.

CBS James took time out at the beginning of the show

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen… but especially when there would be so many children at this concert tonight.” Addressing his largely US-based viewers, James continued: “Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things. “Great football teams… incredible music… it was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes, it’s the home of the inventor of the first computer. It’s a place full of comedy, and curries, and character. “But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you - a more tight-knit group of people you would be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people, with community at its core. And if it were even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.”

Although ‘The Late Late Show’ is best known for its comedy segments and celebrity interviews, James has successfully carried off a number of more serious moments during his tenure as host.