James Corden has surprised many people with his bagging of urbane James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

The CBS Late Late Show host was taking part in a segment on his show called ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts’ when he was asked to nominate the rudest celebrity he had ever met.

James chose to tell a story of when he and his wife attended the same U2 concert as Pierce.

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images James Corden isn't a fan of Pierce Brosnan

James recounted: Pierce Brosnan was with some friends and they left halfway through the gig to go off, and we left the space [for them].

“And then they had been gone quite a long time and Bono was right there on this big runway in the middle of the show.

“So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way.

“And I looked at him, and he didn’t even glance at me and he just moved back into his area.”

James’ guest Khloe Kardashian questioned, “Maybe he was drunk,” to which James replied, “Maybe he’s just a bit f***ing rude.”

This stoush isn’t the first time James Corden has spoken out when another star fails to live up to his expectations, as thrilled spectators of his on-stage tiff with Patrick Stewart will recall..

However, this story, while an always thrilling account of what happens when two celebrities fall out, does go against everything we here at Huffington Post UK know to be true about Pierce Brosnan.

Gisela Schober via Getty Images We saw a nicer side of Pierce Brosnan than James Corden did, it appears

He has spoken to us on two occasions for film projects over the last couple of years, and both times found him to be courteous, honest, well-mannered, self-deprecating and generous - unlike a few, equally recognisable names we could mention.

The first time we spoke to Pierce, he was still sharing the joke of his own attempts to sing Abba’s timeless tunes for his role in ‘Mamma Mia!’ When we suggested this wasn’t perhaps his forte, he even broke into song, attempting to persuade us he had the chops for another singing screen part.

Because one of his recent films was about a widower who finds love again, he also reflected on the death of his wife Cassandra back in 1991, and the choice he had often made in the decades since to be open with fans about the toll it had taken on him and his family.

““Of course, there’s the idea that all that’s not given is lost,” he said then. “I’ve been accused of my publicist of being too confessional... it’s probably my Celtic upbringing.

“But you have to share, we all know how each other ticks, more or less. It certainly has a healing quality for me, and if anybody could benefit from my own journey, then so be it.”

Does this sound like a rude man to you? Clearly James Corden caught him on another kind of day…

