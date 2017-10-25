A British man who was sentenced to three months in prison for touching a man’s hip in Dubai has returned home. Jamie Harron, from Stirling, was met by his friends and family as he arrived at Glasgow Airport on an Emirates flight EK025 from Dubai on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was sentenced to three months in prison after he was arrested in July and accused of putting his hand on a man’s hip to avoid spilling a drink in a crowded bar.

Harron was relieved to be back on home soil after facing the prospect of three years in a UAE jail. He said: “It feels very good, I’m very happy to be home.” Asked what was the first thing he would do when he got home he said: “Get in a good bed, it’s been a total shambles. “It’s just total shock I feel. I get to sleep in my own bed because I’ve been sleeping on my mate’s couch for three and half months. I can’t believe it’s been four months in total.” Campaign group Detained in Dubai (DiD), which has been representing Harron, said he was sentenced to three months imprisonment at court on Sunday, but had his passport returned on Monday after authorities dropped the charges.

Radha Stirling, chief executive of DiD, then thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his personal intervention in the case and for exonerating Harron. She said: “This was a courageous and honourable decision on the part of Sheikh Mohammed, and while it highlights the urgent need for judicial reform in the country, it is also a hopeful sign that the United Arab Emirates’ leadership possesses the will and vision to pursue such reforms in the future.” Harron had been working in Afghanistan and was on a two-day stopover in the United Arab Emirates in the summer.

Jamie Harron with his father Graham after arriving at Glasgow Airport.