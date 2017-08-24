Jamie Oliver Likens Gordon Ramsay To A Dementia Sufferer As He Hits Back At Chef’s ‘Nightly Show’ Digs

Jamie Oliver has hit back at fellow chef Gordon Ramsay, after the ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ star repeatedly mocked him on live TV.
During his week-long stint presenting ITV’s ‘The Nightly Show’ earlier this year, Gordon called Jamie “fat” and attacked his cooking.
Now Jamie has made his feelings clear, comparing his rival to a dementia sufferer.
Jamie told The Sun: “All my friends and people I work with in TV were very pissed off for me.
“But it’s a bit like going to see someone you love who has dementia who keeps forgetting and then doesn’t remember what they’ve said.
“It doesn’t bother me anymore, but it was a lot, he hasn’t texted to apologise, I don’t know if he does emotion like that.”
Jamie added that he has no idea why Gordon made him the butt of his jokes on the show, especially as they’re both dads.
“I don’t think he can be jealous of me because no British chef has cracked American TV like Gordon has or smashed it on TV,” Jamie added.
“He’s killing it, but we’re different.
“I was doing TV years before him, so maybe five years ago it would have bothered me and I may have responded.
“But he’s got four kids and I’ve got five kids and I don’t want to be slagging off some kids’ dad on telly. It’s not nice.”
Gordon isn’t the only one who appears to have it in for Jamie. Earlier this year, former ‘Great British Bake Off’ star Ruby Tandoh branded him a “prick”
Ruby’s attack came as she called out celebrity chefs for not getting political.
The baker was infuriated with some of her contemporaries for failing to speak out on this summer’s general election.
Taking to Twitter, she accused big names of “staying suspiciously silent”, implying they had a duty to pipe up as their fortunes are “built on a kind and inclusive ethos”.
She then began @ing various names in the cookery world, including Nigella Lawson, the Hairy Bikers and Nigel Slater.
But her most shocking tweet was sent to Jamie, simply writing: “You prick.”