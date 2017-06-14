Jamie Oliver is offering free food to any of the families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, which broke out at a tower block in West London, in the early hours of Wednesday (14 June) morning.

Firefighters spent hours tackling the blaze at the 24-storey tower, and police have confirmed that more than 70 people have been taken to hospital, while 12 people have also been confirmed dead.

Upon hearing the news, chef Jamie is offering help for anyone who has been affected, urging them to go to his nearby Westfield White City restaurant.

A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

He wrote on Instagram: “To any of the 100’s of FAMILIES affected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting Hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamie’s Italian team.

“We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all.”

A number of other celebrities have also shared their sadness following the tragic events, urging people to do what they can to help:

Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017

Praying for all those involved in the west London fire today. A tower block that I used to live close to. Love and prayers for all involved — fearne cotton (@Fearnecotton) June 14, 2017

People of Kensington. Remember to give what you can spare - clothes etc - to those made homeless by that terrible fire. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 14, 2017

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

Horrific stories coming out of london today, thoughts are with everyone who lost everything they own and those who lost more. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) June 14, 2017

Thoughts & prayers going out to all affected by #GrenfellTower fire. On a practical level, anyone know how we can help? Is there a fund? — mistajam (@mistajam) June 14, 2017

A number of online fundraising campaigns for the victims have already resulted in thousands of pounds worth of donations.