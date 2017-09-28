Jane Fonda Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Questions During Live Interview

Jane Fonda was left unimpressed when the topic of conversation turned to cosmetic surgery during an interview to promote her latest film.

The veteran actress is currently starring in ‘Our Souls At Night’, and swung by ‘The Today Show’ on Wednesday (27 September) with co-star Robert Redford to promote their latest venture.

However, what she wasn’t expecting was that she’d have to give presenter Megyn Kelly a reminder of her manners, when she found herself being quizzed about her past brushes with cosmetic procedures.

During the live interview, Megyn said: “You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically.

“You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing. I read that you said you’re not proud to admit you’ve had work done. Why not?”

After a beat, a frustrated Jane then said simply: “We really want to talk about that right now?”

Megyn clearly wasn’t sensing her guest’s tone, though, continuing: “One of the things people think about you when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

Taking control of the situation, Jane then said: “Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls At Night’, rather than plastic surgery.”

Earlier this month, Jane - who is as known for her political activism as she is for her acting and work for raising awareness of wellness - made headlines for a political moment she was involved in at the Emmys, which saw her reunited with former ‘9 To 5’ co-stars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.

The trio took to the stage to lampoon US President Donald Trump, with Lily insisting: “In 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a ‘sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot’.”

Watch her full ‘TODAY’ interview below:

