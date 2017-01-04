January Jones has opened up about being a single mum to her five-year-old son Xander.

The 38-year-old actress, who has never revealed the name of her son’s dad, said she isn’t worried that her son doesn’t have a father figure around.

“He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’,” Jones told Red magazine.

“All those sh***y things that dads accidentally do.”

Jones gave birth to her son in September 2011 and for personal reasons, has never publicly revealed his paternity.

Despite not having his dad around, Jones said her son does have some male role models in her life.

“Xander has a lot of bro-time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super-young” she said.

“It’s good to have strong women around a man, to teach him to respect women.”

When asked whether she was looking for a partner, she added: “I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely.”

