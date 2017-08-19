UPDATE: Jason Kessler has admitted writing the offending tweet and blamed it on drink, drugs and stress.

1/2 I repudiate the heinous tweet that was sent from my account last night. I've been under a crushing amount of stress & death threats — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) August 19, 2017

2/2 I'm taking ambien, xanax and I had been drinking last night. I sometimes wake up having done strange things I don't remember. — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) August 19, 2017

Original story: The Twitter account belonging to the organiser of last weekend’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has branded the 32-year-old woman who was killed at the event a “fat, disgusting Communist”. Jason Kessler appears to have called the death of Heather Heyer “payback” and linked to an article on the white nationalist website, The Daily Stormer.

Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist. Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time.https://t.co/YOinYraDeV — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) August 19, 2017

A person claiming to be Daily Stormer staffer Andrew Auernheimer has alleged he hacked Kessler’s account, although that has not been confirmed, the LA Times reported. At the time of writing the tweet had been online for five hours and Kessler has not issued a further statement. The statement is so provocative that other key backers of last week’s march have publicly distanced themselves from the 34-year-old, including Richard Spencer, most famous for once being punched.

There is no place on the right for people who are advocating violence & spewing actual racial hatred. This is not who we are. — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) August 19, 2017

I will no longer associate w/ Jason Kessler; no one should. Heyer's death was deeply saddening. "Payback" is a morally reprehensible idea. pic.twitter.com/MTVDL9Av3s — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 19, 2017

But others on the are insisting Kessler is actually a “paid plant” controlled by the the US government to further tarnish the image of the alt-right and white supremacists.

#JasonKessler the white #supremacist leader in #Charlottesville is a #Obama supporter and a occupy wall street protester? Did you get that? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 15, 2017

Snopes has largely debunked the claims. Last weekend the organiser of the march that resulted in the deaths of three people had to be rushed away by police after attempting a press conference in Charlottesville. Kessler, a prominent white nationalist and Trump supporter, was drowned out by cries of “murderer” before being rushed by angry onlookers on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Kessler rushed away from press conference and eventually brought to police station when his car wasn't reachable pic.twitter.com/JDG1OQ9Hxk — Brook Silva-Braga (@Brook) August 13, 2017

Kessler managed to say: ”Today I just want to come before you and tell you what really happened before this narrative is allowed to continue spinning out of control. ″The hate that you here around you - that is the anti-white hate that fuelled what happened yesterday. “What happened yesterday was a result of the Charlottesville police officers refusing to do their job. They stood down and did not follow through with the agreed-upon security arrangements.” The crowd then turned on him and he was tackled to the floor by one bystander. He was helped up and rescued by the very officers he had just blamed for yesterday’s events.

After being tackled by counter protesters Jason Kessler slips out of press conference with help from police in #charlottesville @indystar pic.twitter.com/7nEfvGFtVp — Mykal McEldowney (@mykalmphoto) August 13, 2017

The largest gathering of white supremacists on American soil in over a decade was ostensibly to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, enshrined in bronze on horseback in the city’s Emancipation Park. Three people died - one 32-year-old woman, who was hit when a car ploughed into a crowd and two state troopers, whose helicopter crashed outside the city while responding to the situation ― and at least 35 others were injured in the Virginia city on Saturday. Kessler denied he was in any way responsible for events and instead blamed police for suppressing the right to free speech.

I asked Jason Kessler if he bears any responsibility for the death in #Charlotteville yesterday pic.twitter.com/QIA9jiuczS — Brook Silva-Braga (@Brook) August 13, 2017