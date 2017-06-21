A six-year-old boy with autism impressed presenters on ‘This Morning’ when he scored top marks on a tricky geography quiz live on TV.
Jayden Binkley, from Nottingham, was set a task by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to identify unusual countries - including Benin, Comoros and Vanuatu - from their flags, then name their capital cities.
He managed to get all five countries and their capital cities correct, to the.
Jayden became an online phenomenon when footage of him reciting all 196 countries of the world in alphabetical order was shared online.
Viewers tweeted in their amazement at his geography knowledge.
Speaking on ‘This Morning’ on Tuesday 20 June, Jayden’s mum, Lynn Binkley, 38, said: “What Jayden has achieved is amazing.
“When he was first born, we had no idea that he had such a severe condition.”
Binkley and her husband Richard first noticed Jayden had developmental problems when he was just three years old.
But they didn’t realise how severe his autism was until he started school.
“Within a week of starting school his teachers’ picked up on it,” she said.
“Although he always performs at school, he struggles with everyday things - like getting dressed and eating.
“When he started nursery he couldn’t string a sentence together, but now his vocabulary is amazing.”
Jayden also knows the entire Highway Code, the number of every TV channel and all his teachers’ number plates.
‘This Morning’ is on ITV on weekdays from 10.30am.