A six-year-old boy with autism impressed presenters on ‘This Morning’ when he scored top marks on a tricky geography quiz live on TV.

Jayden Binkley, from Nottingham, was set a task by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to identify unusual countries - including Benin, Comoros and Vanuatu - from their flags, then name their capital cities.

He managed to get all five countries and their capital cities correct, to the.

Jayden became an online phenomenon when footage of him reciting all 196 countries of the world in alphabetical order was shared online.