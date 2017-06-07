Jeff Brazier has opened up about the ‘sign’ Jade Goody sent him the day she died, and how it helped him to tell his sons that their mother had passed away. The 38-year-old, who has two children with the late TV star - Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 12, - spoke about losing his ex-partner to cervical cancer and how he dealt with the grief surrounding that time, during an interview with BUILD on 7 June. “How do you explain what terminal, or life limiting - which is a better term for that really - means to a four and a five-year-old?” he said.

Brazier explained that introducing the concept of death to his children was handled first by Goody before her illness became terminal. He said that the couple were set on keeping the boys informed throughout the process, and keeping the information consistent, but after Goody died the responsibility to do the “hardest thing” was now on him alone.

