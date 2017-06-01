Woman Shares Photo Of Inflammatory Breast Cancer Symptom In Hope It'll Save Lives

A woman has shared a photo of her breast in the hope it’ll educate others of the warning signs of inflammatory breast cancer.

Jennifer Cordts noticed a red rash on her left breast in 2015. After a mammogram came back all clear, she didn’t think anything of it.

“I was told, crazy enough, that my bra was too small,” she told WFAA Dallas.

But when the rash didn’t disappear, Cordts started Googling her symptoms and inflammatory breast cancer came up.

“It was late at night, everybody was asleep, and I was terrified. I just had a bad feeling,” she recalled.

One year after she first noticed the rash, a biopsy confirmed the worst - Cordts had stage four inflammatory breast cancer.