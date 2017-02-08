Jeremy Corbyn ambushed Theresa May at prime minister’s questions today with leaked texts that he said showed the government had struck a special secret “sweetheart deal” with Surrey County Council to pay for social care.

Yesterday the Conservative-run council unexpectedly abandoned plans to hold a local referendum on raising council tax by 15% to pay for a shortfall in funding. The council has instead approved a rise of just below 5%.

Corbyn today revealed he had been leaked text messages between Surrey Council leader David Hodge and a man named “Nick”.

In the messages, Hodge suggests Sajid Javid’s Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) had agreed to financial help to avoid the referendum in the south England county.

The Tory council leader mistakenly believed he was messaging a DCLG official who works for Javid.

Corbyn asked May: “How much did the government offer Surrey to kill this off? And is the same sweetheart deal on offer to every council facing the social care crisis created by her government?”

Downing Street has denied Surrey received “extra money”.