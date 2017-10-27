Sadiq Khan was awkwardly confronted by a member of the public over his decision to oppose Jeremy Corbyn in the last Labour leadership contest - as Corbyn looked on.

The London mayor and Labour leader took part in a good natured joint radio appearance on LBC on Friday afternoon.

One caller, Barry from Orpington, read out Khan’s criticism of Corbyn last summer.

Khan had written in The Guardian:

“Jeremy has already proved that he is unable to organise an effective team, and has failed to win the trust and respect of the British people. “Throughout the campaign and aftermath, Jeremy failed to show the leadership we desperately needed. His position on EU membership was never clear – and voters didn’t believe him.”

Barry asked: “Mr Mayor, were you wrong to say this?”