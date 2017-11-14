Jeremy Corbyn Asked To Remove Whip From Emma Dent Coad Over 'Unacceptable' Comments

Jeremy Corbyn is under pressure to remove the party whip from one of his MPs after ‘unacceptable’ comments she made about a Tory candidate were discovered online.

Emma Dent Coad apologised for offending London Assembly Member Shaun Bailey, after a six-year-old blog post in which she referred to him as a “token ghetto boy” and a “scumbag” was unearthed by the Guido Fawkes website.

But Conservative MPs James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch have now written to the Labour leader to ask if he will remove the whip from Dent Coad, who won her Kensington seat at the snap general election.

They said: “The comments made by Ms Dent Coad in relation to Mr Bailey are unacceptable in any circumstance and particularly so from an elected representative.