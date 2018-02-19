A Conservative MP has deleted a tweet making unsubstantiated claims about Jeremy Corbyn’s links to “communist spies” after the Labour leader threatened to sue him.

Ben Bradley, a Conservative Party Vice Chair, had tweeted that Corbyn had “sold British secrets” to foreign agents following a series of tabloid allegations about meetings the Labour leader and other MPs attended in the 1980s.

But a spokesperson for Corbyn said on Monday: “Jeremy has instructed solicitors to contact [Tory MP] Ben Bradley to delete his libellous tweet or face legal action.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but was captured by Corbyn supporter Owen Jones - who urged the Labour MP to take legal action.