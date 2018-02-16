Labour Brexit Policy: Jeremy Corbyn Under Pressure As Members Write 17,000 Emails

EMPICS Entertainment Jeremy Corbyn is under pressure from party members

Jeremy Corbyn is under increasing pressure to consult party members on Brexit policy after 17,000 emails from Labour’s grassroots over the last five days. It comes after pro-EU MPs said National Executive Committee, the party’s ruling body, was neglecting discussions on exiting the bloc. Since the General Election, Labour has set up eight policy commissions but none of these focus exclusively on Brexit. Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has outlined that the party would “retain the benefits” of the single market and customs union and would have “all options on the table”. Free movement would officially end, Starmer has conceded, but “easy movement” could replace it, he said. Corbyn has also underlined that it is not Labour’s position to have a second referendum. Many members, the majority of which are pro-EU, feel the party’s positions are too vague, however.

PA Wire/PA Images Starmer and Corbyn in the House of Commons

The party’s National Policy Forum, made up of shadow cabinet members, trade union bosses and prominent party figures, will consider their thousands of emails at a summit in Leeds this weekend. One of the eight commissions, the international policy commission, covers Brexit and takes contributions from Starmer, the party has said, but it is understood the group is not accepting submissions on Brexit. MP Heidi Alexander, Co-Chair of the Labour Campaign for the Single Market, said Corbyn must enact a “step change” in how the party tackles Brexit. She said: “We can’t keep brushing this under the carpet. The fact that more than 17,000 people have been in touch with the party to share their views on Brexit in the last five days alone speaks volumes. “Without this campaign, it is genuinely not clear how Labour members supporters and the public are meant to contribute to the Party’s policymaking on the biggest issue we face as a country. “Local Labour branches all over the country have been debating this issue for a year and a half, and yet when it came to party conference in September the motions they had passed and the views they expressed were effectively junked.

Toby Melville / Reuters Heidi Alexander said members views are being "effectively junked" by the Labour leadership