Jeremy Corbyn has “questions to answer” over his Cold War links, a former spy chief has said. Sir Richard Dearlove said the Labour leader should have “taken care to avoid” meeting a Czechoslovakian agent and cannot just “laugh off” the claims, The Press Association reports. The ex-MI6 boss said holding only a couple of meetings with Jan Sarkocy would amount to “stupidity” but if the spy’s claims that many more took place were true then “this affair takes on a completely different aspect”.

PA Archive/PA Images Sir RIchard Dearlove said Jeremy Corbyn had 'questions to answer' over his contact with a Czech intelligence agent in the 1980s

Labour said Sir Richard should not be “trying to give credence to these entirely false and ridiculous smears”. Sarkocy, a former agent of the Czech StB intelligence agency, has been described as a fantasist by Corbyn’s allies. But Sir Richard, who was “C” at the Secret Intelligence Service, said the agent could not be easily dismissed. The “discussion I have had with friends close to the current Czech intelligence community” suggests otherwise, he told The Daily Telegraph. Sir Richard, who was posted to Communist Czechoslovakia, said “everything I learned about the way the StB operated tells me that these accusations should be taken seriously”.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Labour said Dearlove 'should not be trying to give credence to these entirely false and ridiculous smears'