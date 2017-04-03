Jeremy Corbyn is facing yet another resignation from his top team, HuffPost UK has been told.

Gavin Sibthorpe, the head of events for the Labour leader’s office, has told colleagues he is ready to quit, one party source claimed.

Sibthorpe became infamous among party circles for his remark to a ViceNews documentary in 2016 that “the best way” to remove Corbyn would be to “let him fail in his own time”.

The phrase became jokingly known among MPs as ‘The Sibthorpe Doctrine’, and has been adopted by even Corbyn’s critics since his second landslide leadership election.

Corbyn has already suffered the departure of four other key staff from the Leader’s office in recent weeks.

The party refuses to comment on staff matters, but supporters of the leader said that Sibthorpe had not notified the party of any resignation.

However, it is understood that he met his union rep in recent days after a row over the leader’s visit to Wales. He is currently on leave.

Seen as a leadership loyalist, and well-liked on all sides of the party, Sibthorpe himself was a constant companion and ally of the leader as he criss-crossed the country to persuade voters that his new style of politics could be popular.